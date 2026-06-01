Multiple People Dead, Officer Shot Responding To Domestic Violence Incident

Multiple people are dead and a police officer is recovering after a domestic violence shooting led to a tense standoff in Sandy, Oregon, on Sunday (May 31). According to Sandy Police Chief Patrick Huskey, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance and gunfire at an apartment complex on Evans Street just before 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were met with gunfire. One officer was shot multiple times and airlifted by LifeFlight to a trauma center, where he remains in stable condition and is expected to survive. Chief Huskey described the situation as a “traumatic event for our community,” adding that multiple victims were found dead at the scene, though police have not released the number or identities of those killed.

During the incident, police urged residents in the area to lock their doors and shelter in place as the suspect was barricaded inside the apartment. The suspect, identified as Bryan Andrew Moore, eventually surrendered to law enforcement peacefully around 8 p.m., ending the hours-long standoff and allowing police to lift the shelter-in-place order.

According to KATU, Moore faces three counts of third-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm, based on information from the Clackamas County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing, with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and Major Crimes Team leading the effort to process the scene and conduct interviews. Sandy Mayor Kathleen Walker expressed condolences, stating, “Our Sandy community grieves the unimaginable loss of lives from a domestic violence incident. Please keep our officer, the victims and their loved ones, and everyone in our community in your thoughts.”

Chief Huskey asked the community to, “keep the victims, our injured officer, family, friends and all the first responders in their thoughts tonight,” as reported by the Portland Tribune. There is currently no ongoing threat to the public, but police said more details will be released as the investigation continues.