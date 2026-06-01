New SNAP Work Requirements Begin Today

New work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) take effect today, impacting many who rely on these benefits. Able-bodied individuals aged 18 to 65 without dependents must now work or attend a work program for at least 80 hours per month to qualify for SNAP benefits. Previously, the upper age limit was 55. Additionally, parents and household members must meet these requirements if a dependent child is 14 or older, a change from the previous exemption for those with children under 18.

These changes are part of President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," which includes $186 billion in funding cuts to SNAP through 2034. The legislation also shifts some administrative and cost responsibilities to states, which has led to a decrease in SNAP participation across the country. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), nearly 9% of SNAP beneficiaries lost benefits between July and February.

States like Arizona, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Virginia have seen significant declines in SNAP participation. Arizona, for instance, lost 51% of its beneficiaries, partly due to administrative challenges. The U.S. Department of Agriculture aims to reduce fraud and increase accountability with these changes, but critics argue that they may lead to increased food insecurity.

The new requirements also affect homeless individuals, veterans, and certain foster care individuals, while providing exemptions for Native Americans and Tribal Members. As states implement these changes, experts predict further declines in SNAP participation. Advocates are urging lawmakers to address potential negative impacts and ensure access to food security for vulnerable populations.