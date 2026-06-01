NJ Protesters Arrested at ICE Detention Center

At least 20 protesters were arrested for violating a new curfew outside Delaney Hall, an ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey, Sunday night. The arrests followed intense clashes between protesters and law enforcement, including ICE personnel and police in riot gear. The protests are centered around allegations of mistreatment of detainees, which the Department of Homeland Security denies.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill announced the curfew, effective from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., to ensure public safety. She stated that protesters were throwing objects and setting tires on fire. The curfew applies to the area within a half-mile of Delaney Hall, and authorities have closed nearby Doremus Avenue to pedestrians and non-essential vehicles.

According to NBC News, the protests have been ongoing for over a week, with demonstrators accusing the facility of unsafe and inhumane conditions. Governor Sherrill expressed gratitude for the peaceful protesters but condemned the actions of those coming from out of state to incite chaos.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka emphasized the need for immediate action to protect public safety, citing the arrest of individuals found with weapons. The Department of Homeland Security stated on social media that the area around Delaney Hall had been secured and that they would not back down.

CNN reported that tensions first escalated over Memorial Day weekend when detainees allegedly went on a hunger strike to protest conditions. Governor Sherrill has called for the establishment of designated protest zones to reduce conflict between officers and demonstrators.

Despite the curfew and increased law enforcement presence, protests continued, with demonstrators chanting and holding signs against ICE. The situation remains tense, with ongoing calls for better conditions for detainees and their families.