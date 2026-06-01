Police Probe Groups Seen Emerging From New York City Sewers

Police in New York City are investigating a series of unusual incidents after videos surfaced showing groups of men climbing out of sewer manholes in Brooklyn neighborhoods. Authorities say the events, which took place last week, do not pose a threat to the public, but they caution that entering the city's sewer system is both illegal and dangerous.

According to the New York Post, the first incident occurred late Thursday night near McDonald Avenue and Colin Place in Gravesend, where at least seven people were seen entering a manhole and emerging in the early morning hours on Friday. A similar event was reported near Heyward Street and Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, where eight men reportedly entered the sewers around 1 a.m. and exited about two and a half hours later.

Video footage obtained by local outlets shows the groups, some wearing waders and boots, removing manhole covers before entering and exiting the underground passages. In the Gravesend case, the individuals were seen discarding their sewer-soiled clothing before leaving in waiting vehicles.