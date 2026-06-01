Police Probe Groups Seen Emerging From New York City Sewers
By iHeartRadio
June 1, 2026
Police in New York City are investigating a series of unusual incidents after videos surfaced showing groups of men climbing out of sewer manholes in Brooklyn neighborhoods. Authorities say the events, which took place last week, do not pose a threat to the public, but they caution that entering the city's sewer system is both illegal and dangerous.
According to the New York Post, the first incident occurred late Thursday night near McDonald Avenue and Colin Place in Gravesend, where at least seven people were seen entering a manhole and emerging in the early morning hours on Friday. A similar event was reported near Heyward Street and Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, where eight men reportedly entered the sewers around 1 a.m. and exited about two and a half hours later.
Video footage obtained by local outlets shows the groups, some wearing waders and boots, removing manhole covers before entering and exiting the underground passages. In the Gravesend case, the individuals were seen discarding their sewer-soiled clothing before leaving in waiting vehicles.
🚨 SHOCKING FOOTAGE - BREAKING STORY IN FLATBUSH: A bizarre and developing situation is unfolding on McDonald Avenue between Kings Highway and Avenue S, near Kosher Corner Supermarket.— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) May 29, 2026
Video shows approximately six individuals emerging from a manhole at around 2:00 a.m. after… pic.twitter.com/afm3L7Vfe8
Law enforcement officials told WPIX that the New York Police Department (NYPD), the FDNY, and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) responded promptly, inspecting both locations and confirming that the infrastructure remained safe. However, officials emphasized the extreme hazards within the sewers, including deadly gases, unstable surfaces, and the risk of flooding.
A spokesperson for the DEP stated, "Members of the public should never enter a pipe, drain, catch basin, manhole, or outfall," warning that such actions are illegal and could be life-threatening. Susan Zhuang, a New York City Council Member, also stressed the dangers, saying, "What happened in Gravesend and Bedford Avenue this week was dangerous, illegal, and cannot be dismissed."
Authorities believe the men might have been scavenging for valuables that may have ended up in the sewers, a practice more common in some other countries, according to sources cited by the New York Post. So far, no arrests have been made, and police are still investigating whether the two incidents are connected.
The NYPD encourages anyone who witnesses similar activity to call 911 immediately. The investigation remains ongoing, and the public is reminded never to enter city sewers under any circumstances.