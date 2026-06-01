This Is Your Chance To Meet Chris Brown and USHER In Los Angeles!

iHeartRadio and The R&B Tour are offering a chance to win VIP tickets to see Chris Brown and USHER live in Los Angeles. The concert will take place at SoFi Stadium on Friday, September 25th and one lucky winner will enjoy the show in VIP style and have a backstage meet and greet with the artists!

The prize package also includes roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, and ground transportation, making it a complete experience for the winner and their guest.

To participate, visit iHeartRadio.com/TheRandBTour

The concert is part of The R&B Tour, which also features a performance on Saturday, September 26. Tickets for the event went on sale on April 27. For those attending, SoFi Stadium offers amenities such as complimentary WiFi and cashless transactions. More details about parking and accessibility can be found on the SoFi Stadium website.