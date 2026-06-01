VA Suspect in Deputy Shooting Captured in North Carolina

The suspect linked to the fatal shooting of a Virginia deputy has been apprehended in North Carolina. Michael Timothy Puckett was captured on Sunday (May 31) after being spotted on a wildlife game camera in Surry County, North Carolina. Authorities have confirmed that Puckett will face aggravated murder and other charges upon his return to Virginia.

The incident occurred on Friday night (May 29) when Carroll County Deputy Logan Utt and his partner were conducting a welfare check along Fancy Gap Highway. Puckett allegedly opened fire, resulting in Deputy Utt's death and injuries to his partner, who is currently in stable condition after being struck in his ballistic vest. Deputy Utt, a military veteran who joined the department in 2023, leaves behind a grieving family and community.

The search for Puckett involved multiple law enforcement agencies, and he was considered armed and extremely dangerous. A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to his capture. According to court records, Puckett has a history of criminal behavior, including charges related to explosives, firearms, and assault.

In the wake of the tragedy, agencies across Virginia and North Carolina have expressed their condolences. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office has set up a memorial in honor of Deputy Utt, and the community is rallying around his family and colleagues during this difficult time.

Governor Abigail Spanberger has urged anyone with further information to contact Virginia State Police.