Why Taylor Swift’s New Song For 'Toy Story 5' Is A Dream Come True

By Sarah Tate

June 1, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

You've got a friend in Taylor Swift.

On Monday (June 1), the Life of a Showgirl musician revealed that she wrote an original song for the upcoming movie Toy Story 5, the latest installment in the beloved Disney and Pixar animated franchise. In a post on Instagram, Swift shared that she wrote the new track "I Knew It, I Knew You," out June 5, after seeing the "early stages" of the movie and called it a dream come true to pen a song for the characters she first fell in love with as a child.

"I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie," she said. "I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?"

The song is available for pre-order exclusively on Swift's website and in various collector's edition CDs, from the regular single to piano and acoustic versions, that feature scenes and characters from the film.

Toy Story 5 hits theaters June 19.

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