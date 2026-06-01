You Can Now Watch Your Favorite Podcasts On iHeartRadio

The podcasts you know and love are now available to watch on iHeartRadio.

iHeartMedia has officially launched video podcasts on iHeartRadio, making full-length video episodes available for free across the iHeartRadio app and iHeart.com. The new feature gives fans the option to watch their favorite shows while continuing to enjoy the audio-first experience that has made podcasting so popular.

Creators and publishers can now distribute video versions of their podcasts on iHeartRadio at no additional cost, making it easier than ever to connect with audiences however they prefer to tune in.

"While podcasting remains overwhelmingly an audio medium, we believe creators and fans should have choice," said Conal Byrne, Ceo of the Digital Audio Group for iHeartMedia. "Unlike some platforms, we are offering video podcast distribution for free to content creators with no change to existing RSS workflows. This allows creators to host their videos and manage their advertising with the hosting platform and publishing tools they choose."

The launch reflects iHeartMedia's creator-first approach to podcasting, supporting optional video while preserving the listening experience fans know and love. Video podcasts are distributed via RSS, allowing creators to maintain ownership and control of their content while expanding their reach to audiences who prefer to watch.

Listeners can stream full-length video podcasts for free within the iHeartRadio app and on iHeart.com alongside iHeartMedia's extensive catalog of audio content.