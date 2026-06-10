Alanis Morissette Expanding Las Vegas Residency To Major New City

By Will Mendelson

June 10, 2026

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Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Alanis Morissette isn't wiping her "hands clean" of performing anytime soon.

The "Hands Clean" songstress has announced that she will be expanding her Las Vegas residency, "Butterfly with a Machete," to Los Angeles.

"Excited to invite you on this wild ride that blends music, stories, insight, dance, video, sketch comedy, and always... rock 'n' roll," she captioned an Instagram post alongside the tour artwork on Tuesday (June 9).

The "Ironic" musician will perform a continuation of her 2025 Vegas show at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on November 5, 6, 10 and 11.

Later this week, the Canadian Grammy winner will perform the Canadian national anthem for the country's first World Cup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday (June 12).

Tickets for "Butterfly with a Machete" go on sale to the general public on June 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Alanis Morissette
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