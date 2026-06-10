Charles Barkley's Cardi B Joke Goes Viral During NBA Finals Coverage

During Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Monday (June 8), Charles Barkley made a comment about Cardi B that quickly went viral. While Cardi B performed her halftime show, Barkley quipped, "I don't know if those B's. Those might be Cardi D's," causing laughter among his fellow commentators, including Shaquille O'Neal, Draymond Green, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

The remark spread rapidly across social media, with many fans finding humor in Barkley's candidness.

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According to TMZ, Barkley's joke was a highlight of the night, drawing attention away from the game itself. Cardi B seemed to embrace the comment, sharing a post on social media about "Cardi D" trending.

Yahoo Entertainment reported mixed reactions, with some praising Barkley's humor while others criticized it as inappropriate. Cardi B's performance featured her hits "Bodega Baddie" and "Bodak Yellow," and she later joined her son courtside to watch the game.

The Knicks lost to the Spurs 115-111, but the night was memorable for Barkley's viral moment. The Knicks and Spurs will meet again for Game 4 on Wednesday (June 10).

Fans will have the chance to see the superstar perform at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Capital One cardholders can access an exclusive presale beginning June 10th at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT through Friday, June 12 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, or while supplies last. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, June 12 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.