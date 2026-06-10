Congress Probes NFL's Antitrust Exemption Over Fees

Congress is scrutinizing the National Football League's (NFL) 65-year-old broadcast antitrust exemption as fan costs rise. The House Judiciary Committee is investigating whether the NFL is abusing the exemption, initially meant to keep games widely available on free television. The exemption allows the league to sell national broadcasting rights collectively, bypassing federal antitrust laws.

The committee's report, released ahead of a hearing on Wednesday (June 10), argues that the NFL has stretched the 1961 Sports Broadcasting Act's narrow boundaries. According to the report, the NFL's media strategy, particularly the 'Sunday Ticket' package, limits consumer choice and inflates prices. The 'Sunday Ticket' costs around $480, but many fans only want to watch specific out-of-market games.

The Justice Department has also opened an antitrust investigation into the NFL's exclusive streaming deals. According to Fox News, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr questions the league's retention of its antitrust exemption. The report suggests that Congress may consider legislative changes if the NFL does not adjust its media model.

The NFL counters that 87% of its games are available on broadcast television, but the committee's findings dispute this claim. TV Technology reports that the average game reaches only 39% of U.S. households. The NFL's lobbying efforts are under scrutiny as Congress debates the relevance of the Sports Broadcasting Act in the streaming era.

The hearing will explore whether the NFL's current practices align with the original intent of the Sports Broadcasting Act. The committee's findings could lead to legislative changes affecting the NFL's business model, valued at approximately $110 billion. Legis1 notes that the NFL has spent $420,000 on lobbying in early 2026 to address these issues.