Gracie Abrams had worries about her romance with Paul Mescal affecting her songwriting abilities — but not in the way you might think.

In a new cover story for Vogue published Tuesday (June 9), the "Hit the Wall" singer, 26, explained that she felt "worried" her relationship with the Hamnet actor, 30, would impact her ability to make music because of how "stable" she felt compared to past romances, per People.

"I was worried feeling secure and stable was threatening my drive to write music," she said. "It freaked me out."

Abrams shared how Aaron Dessner, who has worked with Abrams in the past including on her upcoming album Daughter from Hell, offered her a bit of advice to break through her fears.

"I have learned from Aaron that it's okay to mine deeper and refine what you are naturally inclined to do, even if that looks less shiny and new on the outside," she said.

The "That's So True" singer also reflected on special time spent time with her beau in London while he filmed the 2025 film Hamnet.

"It feels like every day you come home and read the greatest book ever — that's what it's like to be in conversation with someone making something like that," she said, adding, "The person you love gets to be surrounded by witches. It's magical."

Abrams and Mescal first sparked romance rumors in 2024 and made their red carpet debut as a couple earlier this year while attending the BAFTAs.

Daughter from Hell drops July 17.