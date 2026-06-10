Graham Wins South Carolina GOP Senate Primary

NBC News projects that incumbent Lindsey Graham has secured victory in the Republican Senate primary in South Carolina, defeating challengers Mark Lynch and Thomas Dismukes. Graham will now face Democrat Annie Andrews in the upcoming November midterms.

The primary, held on Tuesday (June 9), sets the stage for a significant general election on November 3, 2026, which will impact the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate. Currently, Republicans hold a 53-45 majority in the chamber. The race is crucial as it will fill the Class II Senate seat that Graham has held since 2003.

According to Ballotpedia, Graham's victory in the primary was anticipated, with the Cook Political Report rating the race as "Solid Republican," Inside Elections as "Likely Republican," and Sabato's Crystal Ball as "Safe Republican."

In the Democratic primary, Annie Andrews emerged victorious over Brandon Brown and Kyle Freeman. Andrews will challenge Graham in what is expected to be a closely watched contest.

The outcome of this election will contribute to the overall composition of the Senate, where 33 of the 100 seats are up for grabs, alongside two special elections.