Honda Recalls More Than 880,000 Cars

Honda has issued a recall for more than 880,000 vehicles in the United States due to a problem with rear suspension components that could cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles and increase the risk of a crash. The recall, announced by American Honda Motor Co., affects certain 2016–2022 Honda Pilot, 2017–2023 Ridgeline, 2019–2023 Passport, and 2014–2020 Acura MDX models. The issue centers on the rear subframe corroding at suspension mounting points, which may cause the rear suspension to fail.

So far, Honda has not received any reports of injuries, deaths, or warranty claims related to this issue. As a solution, Honda and Acura dealers will inspect the rear subframe of affected vehicles. If necessary, they will install a reinforcement kit or repair or replace the components at no cost to owners. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed after July 7. Vehicle identification numbers (VINs) for the recall will be searchable on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website beginning Monday (June 10).

Drivers can also call Honda customer service at 888-234-2138 and reference recall numbers AOU and AOT for more information. The NHTSA campaign number for the recall is 26V367000.