Inflation Hits 4.2% Amid Rising Energy Costs

By iHeartRadio

June 10, 2026

BP Profits Surge As Oil Prices Spike During Iran War
Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Annual inflation in the United States reached 4.2% in May, marking the highest rate in three years. The increase, reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is largely attributed to soaring energy costs following the ongoing conflict with Iran. The inflation rate rose from 3.8% in April, aligning with market expectations.

Energy prices have significantly impacted the inflation rate. The energy index rose by 3.9% in May, following a 3.8% increase in April and a substantial 10.9% rise in March. Since the conflict began in late February, oil prices have climbed 35%, although they have retreated from their peak earlier this year when U.S. crude oil briefly surpassed $115 per barrel. Despite a recent decrease, consumers are still paying nearly 40% more for gasoline than before the conflict.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, increased by 2.9% year-over-year, with a modest 0.2% rise from the previous month. This indicates that while energy costs are a significant driver, other sectors are also experiencing price pressures.

The Federal Reserve faces challenges as it navigates these inflationary pressures. With inflation consistently above its 2% target for five years, the current energy shock complicates decisions on interest rates. The stable labor market further complicates the Fed's ability to adjust rates without risking economic stability.

The situation remains fluid, with oil prices fluctuating based on geopolitical developments. On Wednesday, oil prices rose nearly 2% after President Donald Trump stated on social media that Iran had not negotiated quickly enough, suggesting potential further tensions.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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