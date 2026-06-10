Justice Department Probes CUNY for Racial Bias

The Trump administration has initiated an investigation into the City University of New York (CUNY) over allegations of racial discrimination linked to its Black Male Initiative. The Justice Department announced the probe on Tuesday (June 9), following reports that the initiative gives preference to students based on race. The program aims to boost enrollment, GPA, and graduation rates for underrepresented students, but is open to all races and genders, according to CUNY.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon stated that "race can never play a role when deciding how to distribute educational resources or opportunities." The investigation aligns with the administration's broader scrutiny of diversity, equity, and inclusion practices in higher education, which they have declared unlawful in several instances. The Justice Department has not yet reached any conclusions about the investigation.

The Equal Protection Project, a legal advocacy group, has urged the Justice Department to investigate, claiming the initiative discriminates against white students. The group argues that the program's focus on minority males violates federal civil rights laws. However, CUNY maintains that the initiative is legal and appropriate, emphasizing its openness to all students regardless of race or gender.

The Black Male Initiative has been in place for 20 years, aiming to address the underrepresentation of minority men in higher education. Despite the controversy, CUNY defends the program's mission and legality. The investigation is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to challenge race-based educational policies, following a 2023 Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action in college admissions.