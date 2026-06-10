Lawyers Appeal Conviction of Texas Teen Track Star

Lawyers for Karmelo Anthony, a Black Texas high school track star, have filed an appeal to overturn his murder conviction. Anthony, now 19, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf, a white opponent, during a track meet in Frisco, Texas, in April 2025. The incident took place during a competition at a Frisco Independent School District stadium.

The jury found Anthony guilty of murder, rejecting his self-defense claim. Prosecutors described the act as "plain and simple murder," while the defense argued that Anthony acted in self-defense after being pushed by Metcalf. The jury deliberated for less than three hours before reaching their verdict. They had the option to consider a lesser charge of manslaughter, which carries a lighter sentence, but chose not to.

During the trial, witnesses testified that the altercation began when Anthony refused to leave Metcalf's team tent during a rainy day. The confrontation escalated, leading to Metcalf pushing Anthony, who then stabbed Metcalf in the chest. The knife perforated Metcalf's right ventricle, resulting in his death.

The case attracted significant attention, with social media amplifying the racial dynamics, though both legal teams maintained that race was not a factor. Anthony's mother pleaded for mercy during the sentencing phase, but the jury imposed a 35-year sentence.

Anthony's legal team is now seeking to overturn the conviction, arguing that the jury did not adequately consider the self-defense claim. Meanwhile, Anthony remains in isolation, though authorities have not disclosed the reason.

The appeal process will continue as Anthony's lawyers work to challenge the conviction and sentence. The case has sparked discussions about self-defense laws and the handling of racially charged incidents in the legal system.