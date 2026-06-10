Low Blood Pressure Doubles Alzheimer's Risk

A recent study published in an American Heart Association journal reveals that low blood pressure significantly increases the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. The study, released on Wednesday (June 10), examined approximately 800,000 adult health records from the United States and the United Kingdom. It found that individuals with low blood pressure have double the odds of developing Alzheimer's in the U.S. and triple the odds in the U.K. compared to those with normal blood pressure.

Researchers discovered that low blood pressure poses a greater risk than high blood pressure, a history of stroke, or an irregular heartbeat. This finding aligns with previous research that has explored the connection between blood pressure and Alzheimer's. According to the American Heart Association, high blood pressure can damage blood vessels in the brain, leading to cognitive decline.

The study also supports earlier findings from Johns Hopkins Medicine, which indicated that blood pressure medications could reduce the risk of Alzheimer's. However, the new research highlights the importance of maintaining blood pressure within a healthy range to protect brain health.

While the exact mechanism linking low blood pressure to Alzheimer's remains unclear, scientists speculate that reduced blood flow to the brain may accelerate memory loss and brain damage. The Alzheimer’s Information Site suggests that the same factors causing brain damage in Alzheimer's might also contribute to lower blood pressure.

As research continues, healthcare professionals recommend regular monitoring of blood pressure and maintaining a healthy lifestyle to potentially reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease.