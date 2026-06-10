MGK is detailing an unfortunate side effect of getting extensively inked.

In a new interview with Billboard Canada, mgk opened up about his decision to get a massive blackout tattoo covering a majority of his arms, chest and stomach. While he was told by his tattoo artist ROXX that the process of inking the "dark mode" tat would take two years, he drastically pushed the timeline up to two months instead.

"She warned me that it was going to be near impossible, even from a pain tolerance standpoint," he said. "I said, 'Yeah, we got two months.'"

As mgk went under the needle quicker than was recommended, however, he started experiencing consequences with his health.