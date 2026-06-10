MGK Reveals Blackout Tattoo Made Him 'Really Sick', Turned Skin 'Yellow'
By Sarah Tate
June 10, 2026
MGK is detailing an unfortunate side effect of getting extensively inked.
In a new interview with Billboard Canada, mgk opened up about his decision to get a massive blackout tattoo covering a majority of his arms, chest and stomach. While he was told by his tattoo artist ROXX that the process of inking the "dark mode" tat would take two years, he drastically pushed the timeline up to two months instead.
"She warned me that it was going to be near impossible, even from a pain tolerance standpoint," he said. "I said, 'Yeah, we got two months.'"
As mgk went under the needle quicker than was recommended, however, he started experiencing consequences with his health.
"After the first week, we hit my lymph nodes around my armpits and shoulders, and I got really sick," he said. "My skin was turning yellow. I wasn't able to sleep. I stopped being able to move certain parts of my upper body."
Despite the physical setbacks, the Lost Americana musician said he "came out the other side extremely inspired."
"Not just because of what I had done, but because of what I had to overcome," he said.
The rocker unveiled his blackout tattoo in February 2024 that he said at the time was "for spiritual purposes only." He later gave fans a closer look at the brutal inking process in a video shared to Instagram, describing it as "the most painful s--- I've ever experienced in my life."