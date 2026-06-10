Michelle Williams Says Destiny's Child's Wasn't 'High' In Viral Clip: Watch

Michelle Williams is saying "no, no, no" to rumors that Destiny's Child was "high" in a 2001 viral interview.

The "No, No, No, Pt. 1" singer set the record straight on why she and her groupmates appeared dazed and confused on the Tuesday (June 9) episode of the podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.

"There is one interview we did where people think we're high," Williams told the actress. "I promise y'all Matthew and Tina Knowles was not playing that. We were not under the influence of any substance." Watch it here.

The "Survivor" songstress explained that she and bandmates Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland were exhausted, adding that Bey's parents, who managed and supported the group, would never allow that.

"We were really tired," Williams continued, citing the band's demanding schedule. "There were no edibles. It was literally jet lag. We were delusional. Media training is great, but when you're tired, you can't hide it."

The interview in question, which featured the trio then in their 20s, were asked what animal they would be. Watch it here.

Despite officially breaking up in 2005, the "Say My Name" hitmakers have remained close friends. They've reunited as a band numerous times, most recently on Bey's "Cowboy Carter" tour in Las Vegas for its final night, in July 2025.