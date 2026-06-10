Mississippi Residents Sue SpaceX, xAI Over Power Plant Noise

Residents of Mississippi have filed a class action lawsuit against Elon Musk's companies, SpaceX and xAI, claiming that a power plant supporting local data centers is generating "inescapable" noise that has negatively impacted their health and property values. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Oxford, Mississippi, represents over 10,000 people and accuses the companies of creating a public nuisance through excessive noise and vibrations.

According to ABC News, the power plant, located in Southaven, Mississippi, was built with an investment of over $20 billion from xAI, supported by Republican Governor Tate Reeves. The facility provides energy to multiple data centers in the area, just south of Memphis, Tennessee.

The lawsuit alleges that the companies negligently failed to address the noise issue, causing emotional distress and reducing property values for residents. The plaintiffs seek damages and an unspecified amount in profits from the companies. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) also filed a lawsuit against xAI in April, accusing the company of violating U.S. environmental standards.

The U.S. Department of Justice has indicated that it may intervene in the NAACP case, as it raises legal and policy questions about the government's role in AI infrastructure. Despite these legal challenges, xAI and SpaceX have not yet responded to requests for comment. The lawsuit also names xAI subsidiary MZX Tech as a defendant, though Elon Musk himself is not listed as a defendant.

Robert Wiygul, the plaintiffs' attorney, emphasized the importance of having a peaceful home environment, stating, "Our homes should be a sanctuary, but when they are invaded by noise around the clock, it undermines the fundamental peace of a good life."