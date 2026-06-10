Nancy Mace Concedes South Carolina GOP Primary

Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican, conceded in the gubernatorial primary race on Tuesday, less than two hours after polls closed. Mace trailed behind Pamela Evette, the Trump-backed Lieutenant Governor, by double digits. In her concession speech, Mace expressed that while this marks the end of a chapter, it is not the end of her political journey. Mace was initially a strong contender in the race until a series of scandals affected her support within the state.

The primary race was highly competitive, with several high-profile Republican candidates vying for the nomination to replace term-limited Governor Henry McMaster. Evette, who received endorsements from both McMaster and former President Donald Trump, emerged as a leading candidate. According to SC Daily Gazette, Evette's campaign benefited significantly from Trump's endorsement, which she secured just 11 days before the primary.

Evette will now face Alan Wilson, the state Attorney General, in a runoff election scheduled for June 23. The winner will represent the Republican Party in the general election for governor. As reported by CNN, the runoff comes after a crowded primary field, with Evette and Wilson advancing as the top two candidates.