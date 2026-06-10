Nancy Mace Concedes South Carolina GOP Primary

By iHeartRadio

June 10, 2026

White House Officials Hold All-Members Briefings On Iran Strikes For House And Senate
Photo: Heather Diehl / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican, conceded in the gubernatorial primary race on Tuesday, less than two hours after polls closed. Mace trailed behind Pamela Evette, the Trump-backed Lieutenant Governor, by double digits. In her concession speech, Mace expressed that while this marks the end of a chapter, it is not the end of her political journey. Mace was initially a strong contender in the race until a series of scandals affected her support within the state.

The primary race was highly competitive, with several high-profile Republican candidates vying for the nomination to replace term-limited Governor Henry McMaster. Evette, who received endorsements from both McMaster and former President Donald Trump, emerged as a leading candidate. According to SC Daily Gazette, Evette's campaign benefited significantly from Trump's endorsement, which she secured just 11 days before the primary.

Evette will now face Alan Wilson, the state Attorney General, in a runoff election scheduled for June 23. The winner will represent the Republican Party in the general election for governor. As reported by CNN, the runoff comes after a crowded primary field, with Evette and Wilson advancing as the top two candidates.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices