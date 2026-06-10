NBC News: Platner Wins ME Dem Senate Primary

NBC News projects that Graham Platner will win the Democratic Senate primary in Maine, defeating Maine Governor Janet Mills and David Costello. Platner, an oyster farmer, will face Republican incumbent Senator Susan Collins in the November midterms.

Platner's victory comes amid controversy. He faces allegations regarding a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol, which he later covered up, and accusations from several women about volatile past relationships, including one alleging physical abuse. According to Fox News, Representative Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat from New Jersey, has called for Platner to exit the race, suggesting that he should step down and allow another Democrat to take his place.

Despite these challenges, Platner remains the frontrunner, as Governor Mills suspended her campaign and other candidates failed to gain traction. Gottheimer expressed that if Platner were running in New Jersey, he would be "buried under the Meadowlands."

As the November election approaches, Platner's campaign will likely continue to face scrutiny, especially regarding the allegations and his ability to unify the Democratic base against Senator Collins.