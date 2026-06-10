Pilot Allegedly Flew Over 900 Commercial Flights Without A License

A former Air Canada pilot has been charged after allegedly flying more than 900 flights without the proper license between 2009 and 2025, according to Canadian police. The case centers on Geoffrey Wall of Barrie, Ontario, who is accused of serving as an airline captain without obtaining the required Airline Transport Pilot License for Aeroplanes (ATPL-A) needed to fly large commercial passenger planes as a captain.

Officials noted that Wall held a valid commercial pilot license but was promoted to captain without the necessary ATPL-A. Peel Regional Police claim Wall misrepresented his qualifications to both Air Canada and regulators, operating flights domestically and internationally for nearly 17 years. The airline stated Wall was removed from duty and the incident was voluntarily reported to Transport Canada, the country’s aviation regulator.

Air Canada emphasized that safety was not compromised, explaining that all pilots undergo mandatory recurrent training every six months and flight checks with certified Transport Canada check-pilots every 12 months. “However, appropriate licensing is an essential layer of the airline industry’s multi-layered approach to safety, so Air Canada takes this matter with utmost seriousness,” the airline said in a statement.

The investigation, dubbed “Project Icarus,” began after a routine certification check at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport in 2025 uncovered anomalies in Wall’s documentation. Wall, who is no longer employed by Air Canada, faces seven criminal charges, including fraud over $5,000, uttering forged documents, and possession of a counterfeit mark. He was also fined by Transport Canada for the licensing violation.

Wall was arrested and released on his own recognizance. He is expected to appear in court on June 29, 2026. The airline has conducted an audit of its pilots and found no other instances of non-compliance. Police also report that Wall filed a false report about allegedly stolen pilot documentation.