Powerful Aftershocks Rattle The Philippines After Large Quake Killed 45

Aftershocks continued to shake southern Philippines on Wednesday (June 10), complicating rescue and recovery operations following a powerful earthquake that killed at least 45 people and left 17 missing. The 7.8-magnitude quake struck General Santos city on Monday (June 8), causing widespread destruction across Mindanao, the country’s second-most populous region, and triggering more than 2,100 aftershocks, some as strong as magnitude 6.4.

On Wednesday, dozens of rescuers scrambling through a partially collapsed grocery store in General Santos were forced to flee when a strong aftershock rattled the already unstable building. A safety officer blew a whistle and others shouted warnings as concrete debris tumbled down, forcing about 30 firefighters and coast guard personnel to dash to safety, a scene captured by an AP video journalist.

The initial quake collapsed the upper floors of the grocery, where searchers continue to look for the last missing employee. Most fatalities resulted from falling debris and landslides in General Santos and nearby provinces like Sarangani, South Cotabato, and Davao Occidental. The quake also triggered strong sea currents; seven swimmers were swept away, with three rescued, one swimming to shore, one drowning, and two still missing, as reported by the Philippine coast guard. Waves measuring up to 4.6-feet above tide level were recorded, but tsunami warnings in surrounding countries have since been lifted.

The scale of damage is extensive: more than 630 people were injured, over 3,100 houses damaged, and critical infrastructure—including 29 roads, 11 bridges, and more than 100 government buildings—was affected. The international airport in General Santos remains closed to commercial flights, only allowing aid and disaster-response personnel, according to Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Eric Apolonio.

As of Wednesday (June 10), more than 25,000 people remained displaced, with many staying in government-run shelters and many too afraid to return home. About 6,000 public school buildings in the affected provinces await safety assessments before classes can resume. The earthquake struck on the first day of classes after a two-month summer break, injuring numerous students who had gathered for flag-raising ceremonies.

Officials believe the quake was caused by movement in the Cotabato Trench, the same undersea depression that triggered a deadly tsunami in 1976. The Philippines' location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire" makes it highly prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Authorities continue rescue efforts and safety assessments, but ongoing aftershocks remain a serious hazard for both survivors and responders (ABC News).