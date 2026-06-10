Search Underway For Girl Who Was Swept Away By Ocean On California Beach

Rescue teams are searching for a young girl who was swept away by strong waves near Treasure Island Beach in Laguna Beach, California on Tuesday evening (June 9), according to city officials. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. when the girl, her mother, and her sibling were caught in powerful surf while standing near the shoreline. Bystanders rushed into the water and managed to save the mother and one child, but the other girl remains missing, as reported by city officials.

The search and rescue operation continued overnight and into Wednesday, with the Laguna Beach Marine Safety Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor Patrol, and the U.S. Coast Guard all participating in efforts to locate the missing girl, according to multiple reports. Rescue managers have expanded the search area beyond where the girl was last seen, using "ocean conditions, currents, wave action, and drift modeling" to guide their efforts.

The incident occurred during what experts describe as the largest south swell Southern California has seen in a decade, with the National Weather Service issuing a Beach Hazards Statement through Thursday evening. Many beaches in Orange County have seen waves between eight and 10 feet, with some sets reaching up to 15 feet, and places like Newport Beach's Wedge experiencing waves of 20 feet, according to weather reports.

Officials have warned that ocean conditions remain dangerous, with large surf and strong currents expected to continue for several days. They urge anyone noticing anything unusual along the coastline to call 911 immediately.

Two civilians who helped with the initial rescue were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The current status of the mother and rescued child has not been released. Lifeguards and city officials continue to warn the public about the hazards of entering the water during this period of high surf and strong currents.