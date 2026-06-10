Severe Weather Targets Midwest and Northeast

A severe weather system is currently impacting millions across the Midwest and Northeast, with conditions expected to worsen today (Wednesday, June 10). This multiday threat includes large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes. By Thursday, the severe weather will extend into the Ohio Valley and Northeast, affecting over 125 million people.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms across parts of eastern Illinois, northern Indiana, and western Ohio. Cities such as Peoria, Illinois, Indianapolis, and Fort Wayne are under this heightened alert. The main hazards include large hail and the potential for tornadoes, especially in Illinois and Indiana.

Fox Weather reports that the cold front driving these storms will bring frigid temperatures in its wake, dropping temperatures significantly by Saturday.

As the system progresses, Ryan Hall, Y'all notes that the severe weather will shift eastward, impacting the Upper Mississippi Valley and Midwest by Wednesday. Areas like Minneapolis and Chicago should prepare for strong winds and hail.

The severe weather is expected to cause travel disruptions, with potential delays at major airports and impacts on outdoor events, including Major League Baseball games in Chicago and Cincinnati. As the cold front moves south into the Southeast by Saturday, thunderstorms may linger but are expected to weaken.