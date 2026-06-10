Social Security Reserves Will Run Out In Less Than 10 Years, Trustees Warn

The Social Security Administration’s latest annual trustees report confirms that the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund—the main source of retirement benefits for millions of Americans—is projected to run out of reserves by the fourth quarter of 2032. When that happens, the program will only be able to pay 78 percent of scheduled benefits using ongoing payroll tax revenues, unless Congress enacts reforms to address the shortfall. These findings mark the closest the program has come to automatic across-the-board benefit cuts in four decades, and they raise the pressure on lawmakers to act quickly to protect retirees’ incomes.

According to the new report, if no legislative changes are made, recipients would face an automatic 22 percent reduction in their benefits beginning in late 2032. If the OASI and Disability Insurance (DI) trust funds are combined, the depletion date moves to the third quarter of 2034, at which point only 83 percent of promised benefits could be paid. This scenario would mean a roughly 17 percent cut for all Social Security recipients under existing law. The projections also highlight the shift in Social Security’s finances driven by changing demographics—today, there are only 2.6 workers supporting each beneficiary, down from 3.9 in 1966, a ratio that is expected to keep shrinking in the years ahead.

The trustees' projections arrive as a major election approaches, with newly elected senators set to serve in office during the critical years when Social Security reserves are expected to run dry. Voters are showing overwhelming concern about the future of Social Security: a recent poll found that 95 percent of Americans believe it is important to elect leaders committed to strengthening the program.

Experts agree that acting sooner rather than later would allow changes to be phased in more gradually, minimizing harm to vulnerable Americans. Proposed policy options include raising payroll taxes, lifting the cap on taxable earnings, adjusting the benefit formula for higher-income recipients, slowing cost-of-living adjustments, or gradually increasing the full retirement age. Modeling by the Penn Wharton Budget Model shows that various combinations of tax increases and benefit reductions could delay or reduce the size of the shortfall, but no single option fully restores long-term financial balance without trade-offs.

Despite the severe outlook, the trustees stress that Social Security is not going away—even after reserves are depleted, payroll taxes would still cover the majority of benefits. However, without action by Congress, retirees would feel immediate benefit cuts in their monthly checks starting in 2032. Lawmakers now face a narrowing window to agree on bipartisan reforms and secure the program’s future for generations to come.