Suspect Identified In Ohio Festival Shooting That Left 12 People Injured

Police have identified one suspect and are searching for another after a shooting at the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday that left 12 people wounded. The Toledo Police Department announced on Wednesday that arrest warrants have been issued for Ka Nye Taylor, 20, who is wanted on 11 counts of felonious assault in connection with the attack. Taylor is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say the shooting resulted from a dispute between two rival groups, which escalated into a physical fight and then an exchange of gunfire. Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle said, "This incident affected far more than 12 people who were injured. It affected many families and friends, businesses and an entire community." He added, "I've seen first responders rushing to help people they've never met. I've seen medical professionals working tirelessly to care for those injured and I've seen community members stepping up to help. That is Toledo."

The ages of the victims range from 14 to 61, and most have since been released from the hospital. While some individuals may have been intentionally targeted, police say the majority of those injured were innocent bystanders.

Authorities have released photos of a second, unidentified shooter and are asking the public for assistance in identifying him. Both suspects are believed to be between 18 and 24 years old. Rewards of up to $10,000 from Crime Stoppers and $5,000 from the U.S. Marshals Service are being offered for information leading to their arrests.

The festival was canceled on Sunday following the shooting. Organizers and city officials are holding support sessions and encouraging anyone with cell phone footage or information to contact police. The investigation remains ongoing, and police are actively following leads. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111, where tips can be made anonymously.