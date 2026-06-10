Sydney Sweeney Addresses 'Crazy' Rumors Of Drama With 'Euphoria' Cast

Sydney Sweeney is addressing the rumored drama with her Euphoria costars behind the scenes.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair published Tuesday (June 9), Sweeney called out the public "spin" on the interpersonal relationships between her cast mates and cleared the air about rumored feuds causing a delay in production of the HBO drama's third and final season, per E! News.

"Well, I mean, we all grew up together on this show, so it's honestly crazy to watch how much social media and the press spin things," she said.

The Anyone But You actress, 28, also set the record straight on the idea that the cast had a difficult time filming together due to scheduling conflicts, with Sweeney noting that directly contradicts with her own contract for Euphoria.

"I was in first position to HBO," she said. "So the moment they say, 'Hey, this is the first day of filming,' I'm legally not allowed to do anything else. So my schedule doesn't affect the show. And so that was funny to watch everybody spin narratives on it."

Sweeney noted that the contractual agreement was true for the rest of the cast as well, adding, "All of us were in first position, so it wasn't like any of our schedules were holding it up."

Euphoria, which first premiered in 2019, officially came to an end last month. Following the series finale, show creator Sam Levinson spoke out in defense of the controversial fate of one of the main characters and explained why he felt like it was an "honest ending."