Teyana Taylor Set To Receive Major Honor At 2026 BET Awards

She's an ICON!

Teyana Taylor, a Golden Globe winner and Grammy nominee, will be celebrated as the Icon of the Year at the 2026 BET Awards. The ceremony, hosted by Druski, will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 28. The Icon of the Year award, established in 2015, honors artists who have made a significant impact on culture.

Taylor, born in Harlem, has become a multifaceted talent, evolving from a singer-songwriter to an award-winning actress, director, and style icon. Over the past five years, she has won a Critics’ Choice Award for 'A Thousand and One,' a Golden Globe for her role in 'One Battle After Another,' and received an Academy Award nomination for the same film. Her visual album 'Escape Room' also earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album.

BET executive Connie Orlando praised Taylor, stating, "She doesn’t ask for a seat at the table; she builds the table, designs the rooms, and sets the tone for everyone who walks in." Taylor's career includes collaborations with artists like Lauryn Hill and Beyoncé, and her music catalog features hits like 'Gonna Love Me' and 'Issues/Hold On.'

The BET Awards will also honor Lauryn Hill with the Living Legend Award. Additional honorees and performers will be announced in the coming weeks.