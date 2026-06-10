Trump and Stephen A. Smith Trade Insults Over NBA Finals

President Donald Trump and ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith are engaged in a heated exchange of insults following Trump's attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Monday (June 8). The feud began when Smith criticized Trump for attending the game, suggesting that his presence was disruptive and narcissistic.

Trump responded on Truth Social, calling Smith an "arrogant fool" and a "low IQ individual." He also claimed that Smith is "totally unqualified" to run for political office, referencing Smith's previous hints at a 2028 presidential campaign. Trump further stated that Smith would be "annihilated" in a debate by even the most incompetent politicians.

Smith, on his show "First Take," fired back at Trump, accusing him of disrupting the atmosphere at Madison Square Garden and blaming him for the New York Knicks' loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Smith mocked Trump for appearing to fall asleep during the game, drawing a parallel to Trump's nickname for former President Joe Biden, "Sleepy Joe." Smith challenged Trump to a debate, asserting that he could match Trump's IQ "any day of the week."

The spat has drawn significant media attention, with both figures continuing to exchange barbs. Smith criticized the security measures required for Trump's attendance, which he claimed hurt local businesses. Trump, meanwhile, maintained that Smith's political aspirations are unrealistic and that he lacks the necessary aptitude for the presidency.

The Knicks lost the game 115-111, and Trump was reportedly booed by the crowd during his appearance. Despite the controversy, Trump has not indicated whether he will attend any more games in the series.