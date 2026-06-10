Trump Says Iran Will "Pay The Price"

President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran following recent military actions in the Middle East. On Tuesday (June 9), Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps launched attacks on U.S. bases in retaliation for U.S. strikes. The U.S. Central Command announced these strikes were in response to the downing of an Army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, with both crew members safely rescued.

Posting on Truth Social, President Trump declared that Iran would "pay the price" for its actions, criticizing the country for taking "too long" to reach an agreement to end the conflict. He described Iran as "all talk and no action" and claimed, "The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!!"

The situation escalated when U.S. and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes on Iran, targeting ballistic missile sites and warships. According to the Associated Press, these attacks followed the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in U.S. and Israeli strikes. The strikes have resulted in significant casualties and heightened tensions across the region.

In response, Iran fired missiles at Israel and U.S. bases, leading to the deaths of three U.S. service members. The conflict has drawn in other nations, with France reinforcing its military posture and Gulf states warning of potential retaliation against Iran.

The death of Khamenei has left a leadership vacuum in Iran, with a new leadership council reportedly beginning its work. Iranian officials have vowed revenge, while President Trump has signaled openness to dialogue with Iran's new leadership.