Trump To Sign Immigration Funding Bill

President Donald Trump is set to sign a significant immigration enforcement funding bill today (Wednesday, June 10). The bill, which passed the House on Tuesday (June 9), allocates $70 billion to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol through the end of Trump's term. It includes $38 billion for ICE and $26 billion for Border Patrol, with an additional $5 billion for unforeseen costs. This legislation marks a major victory for President Trump, who has made immigration enforcement a key part of his agenda.

The bill's passage comes after a government shutdown and weeks of delays before it finally cleared the Senate last week. The measure was approved roughly along party lines, with Democrats opposing it due to concerns about aggressive enforcement tactics and lack of oversight.

The bill faces criticism from Democrats who argue that it provides a "blank check" for enforcement without addressing concerns over tactics such as raids in sensitive locations and the use of masks by officers. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson described the bill as "long overdue," while Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries argued taxpayer money should be used to lower costs for Americans, not fund aggressive enforcement measures.

The bill's passage also comes amidst pressure from immigration hardliners to accelerate deportations, as Trump's administration has fallen short of its goal to remove one million people a year. The American Immigration Council has called for reforms to increase accountability in immigration enforcement, including limits on enforcement at sensitive locations and stronger warrant requirements.