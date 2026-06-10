Trump Warns Iran of More Strikes After Helicopter Incident

President Donald Trump has warned Iran that the United States will continue to launch attacks following the downing of a U.S. Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking from the Oval Office on Wednesday (June 10), Trump stated that the U.S. would be "attacking them very hard." This announcement comes after the U.S. conducted strikes on Iranian targets in retaliation for the helicopter incident, which Iran has not taken responsibility for.

According to CNN, the U.S. strikes targeted Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites. In response, Iran launched retaliatory attacks on American bases in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Iran's state-run broadcaster reported that two water reservoirs were hit, cutting off water supply to local residents.

Despite the ongoing military actions, Trump expressed a desire to reach a diplomatic agreement with Iran. He emphasized that the U.S. is looking for a "meaningful" deal that would prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. However, he criticized Iran for delaying the negotiations, stating that they have "taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them."

NBC News reported that a Qatari delegation has arrived in Tehran to facilitate discussions between the U.S. and Iran. This indicates that diplomatic efforts are still ongoing despite the military escalation.

The situation remains tense as both sides continue to exchange strikes, and President Trump has not ruled out further military action. The international community, including the United Nations, has urged both countries to exercise restraint and seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict.