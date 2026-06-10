U.S. Launches More Strikes on Iran Amid Rising Tensions

By iHeartRadio

June 10, 2026

IRAN-WAR-US-ISRAEL-LEBANON
Photo: ATTA KENARE / AFP / Getty Images

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Wednesday (June 10) that it has launched additional strikes on Iran. The strikes, initiated at 5:15 p.m. EST, were directed by the Commander in Chief, President Donald Trump, in response to Iran's recent actions. This escalation follows the downing of a U.S. Apache helicopter by Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, which prompted initial U.S. retaliatory strikes on Tuesday.

According to CNN, President Trump stated that the U.S. would continue to attack Iran "very hard" until a peace deal is reached. He emphasized that negotiations have been slow, urging Iran to "start signing a paper" to finalize a deal. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, including a Qatari delegation's visit to Tehran, tensions remain high.

CENTCOM has said that the recent U.S. strikes targeted Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz. The operation aimed to protect U.S. forces and international commercial ships in the region. CENTCOM assured that U.S. forces remain vigilant against further Iranian aggression.

Iran has retaliated by targeting U.S. bases in Jordan and Kuwait. Iranian state media reported that explosions occurred in key locations, including Bandar Abbas, a strategic port city. The Guardian noted that these retaliatory strikes have been condemned by several Middle Eastern countries, citing violations of sovereignty and escalating regional tensions.

President Trump has not ruled out further military action, suggesting that the U.S. might target civilian infrastructure if necessary. Despite the military actions, Trump maintains that a peace deal with Iran is "really close" and continues to push for negotiations.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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