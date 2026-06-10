USA Gears Up For World Cup Opener After Mixed Friendly Results

The United States men's national soccer team is set to kick off its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Paraguay after wrapping up two key pre-tournament friendlies. The team recorded a 3-2 win over Senegal and a 2-1 loss to Germany, offering both promising signs and areas for improvement as they prepare for Friday's (June 12) opener.

Former U.S. World Cup players Maurice Edu and Walker Zimmerman broke down the games for Fox Sports and said that the friendlies provided valuable lessons for the team. Edu noted that while the U.S. created strong attacking opportunities—especially with standout performances from Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun—the defense allowed multiple goals in both matches. The center back pairing remains an open question, with Chris Richards recovering from an ankle injury but returning to full training, which is a positive sign heading into the opener against Paraguay. Edu said, "When healthy, Richards slots right into the middle of that defense between Freeman on the right and Ream on the left." He emphasized the need for defensive organization, especially on set pieces, after conceding from one against Germany.

Zimmerman highlighted the tactical adjustments made in each friendly. Against Senegal, the U.S. played a high defensive line and pressed up the pitch, while Germany forced them to sit deeper and adapt to different pressing structures. Zimmerman said, "It was a great dress rehearsal for what we’ll see throughout the tournament." He also pointed out the importance of learning from mistakes, especially in defending set pieces.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports reports that manager Mauricio Pochettino is expected to continue using a dynamic approach, with Sergino Dest pushing forward almost as a winger rather than a traditional wingback. Malik Tillman has emerged as a creative force, generating more chances than any other player during the friendlies. The likely starting lineup for the Paraguay match includes Matt Freese, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams, Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, and Folarin Balogun.

With depth across the squad and competition for starting places, Pochettino has several options. Tim Weah, a starter at the 2022 World Cup, may begin on the bench, showing the team's increased depth and tactical flexibility since the last tournament.