Watch: Soft Cell Set Farewell With Final Album, New Single 'Danceteria'

Soft Cell have announced their farewell album, Danceteria, will drop September 25.

"This final album is both a love letter to early 80s New York and a tribute to the late, great Dave Ball," the synthpop group wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (June 9).

The group, made up of vocalist Marc Almond and the late instrumentalist Ball, also dropped a video for their new single of the same name.

Ball, who co-founded the "Tainted Love" hitmaking duo alongside Almond, died in October 2025.

"The time we spent in New York, where we recorded our first three albums, shaped us both as artists and people," Almond wrote in a press release, per Pitchfork. "To celebrate this period is a fitting farewell to Dave Ball and the final Soft Cell studio album. There can be no more recordings of Soft Cell without Dave, it would not be possible. The sad reality is that Dave Ball was half of Soft Cell, and live work aside, I can't write Soft Cell songs without him."

Currently, Soft Cell are touring North America alongside The Humane League and Alison Moyet.

Watch the music video for "Danceteria" below.