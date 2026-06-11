Alabama Execution Scheduled Despite Federal Court Order

Alabama plans to proceed with the execution of Jeffrey Lee tonight, despite a federal court ruling against using nitrogen hypoxia as a method of execution. Governor Kay Ivey's office confirmed the state's intention to move forward, even as Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has appealed the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. Lee, convicted of two murders in 1998, could face execution by other methods such as lethal injection or electrocution.

The controversy centers around a federal judge's decision on Tuesday (June 9) that declared the use of nitrogen gas as cruel and unusual punishment, effectively blocking its use for Lee's execution. NBC News reported that the ruling came after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the method to pose a substantial risk of serious harm.

Lee's legal team has argued for an alternative method, suggesting execution by firing squad as a more humane option. However, the state has yet to adopt this method, and the Attorney General's Office has expressed concerns about its feasibility. The Alabama Reflector detailed that the court's ruling does not prevent the state from using other authorized methods like lethal injection or electrocution.

Lee, who has been on death row for nearly three decades, expressed relief over the court's decision but remains uncertain about his fate. He was convicted of killing Jimmy Ellis and Elaine Thompson during a pawn shop robbery. A jury initially recommended life imprisonment, but a judge overrode this decision, sentencing Lee to death—a practice Alabama ended in 2017.

As the legal battle continues, WBALTV reported that the Supreme Court's decision will be pivotal in determining the future of nitrogen gas executions in Alabama and potentially nationwide. The ruling has already sparked debates about the constitutionality and humanity of execution methods, with critics calling for a reevaluation of the death penalty protocols.