Cardi B Says Knicks Title Would Change NYC... "The Rats Would Disappear"

Cardi B shared her humorous vision for New York City if the Knicks win the 2026 NBA Finals.

During Game 3 against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night (June 8), the rapper told Entertainment Tonight that a Knicks championship would mean "the rats will disappear, trees will start growing, potholes will be filled," and even joked that "the Statue of Liberty is going to finally walk."

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Cardi B's comments quickly went viral, with fans embracing her playful exaggerations. Her love for New York is well-known, and she recently teamed up with Mayor Zohran Mamdani to support a musical contest for free childcare in the city. The rapper's presence at the game further energized the crowd, which included celebrities and diehard fans, as the Knicks pursue their long-awaited NBA title.

The Bronx native, also performed a halftime show at Madison Square Garden, adding excitement to a historic night for Knicks fans. The game marked the first NBA Finals appearance at MSG since 1999, with New York leading the series 2-0 after two road wins in San Antonio. Despite the Knicks' 115-111 loss in Game 3, the team remains two wins away from their first championship since 1973.