Fans Are Shocked By What Drake Is Selling In His New Virtual Amazon Store

Drake has teamed up with Amazon to launch an official virtual merch warehouse called Drake's Warehouse.

The store offers a unique collection of merchandise from the Canadian music star, including items like a body pillow... and a poop scooper! The first release features over 30 items that span apparel, accessories, and collectibles celebrating some of Drake's most iconic albums.

The collaboration marks an evolution in how Amazon partners with artists to sell merchandise, focusing more on exclusive and official products. Among the standout items is the official Drake body pillow, priced at $100, and the "For All The Dogs" poop scooper, available for $50. These products highlight the creative and playful approach Drake is taking with his merchandise.

According to an Amazon representative, the store offers both new and archival items, providing fans with a wide range of options to celebrate their favorite artist. The launch of Drake's Warehouse is expected to attract significant attention from fans and collectors alike, eager to own a piece of the artist's legacy.