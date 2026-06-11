FBI Makes First Arrest Of Suspect On DOJ's 'Most Wanted Fraudsters' List

A Minnesota man became the first person arrested from the Department of Justice's new 'Most Wanted Fraudsters' list, according to FBI Director Kash Patel. On Wednesday (June 11), Said Abdullahi Ereg, a 47-year-old former grocery and deli owner from Minneapolis, turned himself in to federal authorities as part of the agency's ongoing nationwide crackdown on fraud.

Ereg faces several federal charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. Ereg is accused of fraudulently obtaining over $4 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ereg claimed his grocery and deli served meals to 1.4 million children. However, prosecutors said the Ereg never served any meals to underprivileged children and instead illegally obtained government reimbursements, which were laundered through foreign bank accounts. He then used the money to fund his lavish lifestyle.

This arrest marks a milestone for the new initiative as federal officials intensify efforts to combat fraud. The FBI's 'Most Wanted Fraudsters' list was launched to help identify and locate individuals suspected of major financial crimes across the United States.

Director Patel announced Ereg's surrender and emphasized the FBI's commitment to pursuing those accused of large-scale financial crimes. The list aims to raise public awareness and encourage tips from citizens, which can speed up arrests and help recover stolen funds.

The case is expected to proceed in federal court, and authorities have not provided a trial date yet. The FBI encourages anyone with information about other suspects on the list to come forward as the nationwide crackdown continues.