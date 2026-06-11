FIFA World Cup 2026 Kicks Off in North America

The much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 begins today (Thursday, June 11) in North America, marking the first time the tournament has been hosted on the continent since 1994. The opening match takes place in Mexico City, where Mexico faces off against South Africa. The tournament will feature 48 teams competing in 104 matches across 16 cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The United States team will begin their World Cup journey on Friday (June 12) against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The U.S. is placed in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia, and Türkiye. Mexico, as one of the host nations, is in Group A with South Africa, Korea Republic, and Czechia, while Canada is in Group B with Switzerland, Qatar, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This year's World Cup is unique, with 48 teams divided into 12 groups, each containing four teams. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-place teams, will advance to the Round of 32. The final match will take place at MetLife Stadium in New York on July 19.

For more details on the tournament schedule, visit the FIFA official website. Fans can also explore travel packages and experiences through Roadtrips and check out the full fixtures and results on ESPN.