Golden Tempo Trainer Joins Time's Influential Sports List

Kentucky racehorse trainer Cherie DeVaux has been named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in Sports for 2026. DeVaux made history as the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby when her horse, Golden Tempo, clinched victory last month. This achievement was followed by another historic win at the Belmont Stakes, marking her as the first woman to train a winner of two Triple Crown races.

Golden Tempo, a 23-to-1 long shot, stunned the crowd with a comeback victory in the Derby, as described by WLKY. DeVaux's emotional reaction to the win, captured in a viral clip, highlighted her dedication and passion for the sport. "I'm glad I can be a representative of all women, everywhere," DeVaux said after the race, emphasizing the potential for women to achieve their goals.

DeVaux's inclusion in Time's list places her among sports titans like LeBron James and Lionel Messi, as noted by Time. Her recognition underscores her impact on the racing industry and her role in reshaping perceptions of female trainers.

Despite her success, DeVaux opted not to race Golden Tempo in the Preakness Stakes, prioritizing the horse's health. However, Golden Tempo's win at the Belmont Stakes further cemented DeVaux's legacy in horse racing. She continues to train her horses at her stable near Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky, and has worked with other notable horses such as More Than Looks and Vahva, as reported by Yahoo Sports.