Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz Show Off Matching Tattoos Amid Engagement

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are putting ink to their romance.

The Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. musician, 32, and the Big Little Lies actress, 37, have reportedly put a permanent seal on their relationship by getting matching tattoos. Kravitz's subtle new ink was on display in a teaser for her British Vogue cover story, a black-and-white snapshot capturing the short "Let It Rip" tattooed in all caps on her back among other her other designs.

Fans quickly noticed that the tat matched a new one for Styles on his right arm, inked right above a palm tree, which he debuted last month on his Together Together tour, per E! News.

While neither Styles nor Kravitz have spoken publicly about the matching ink, the revelation comes amid their reported engagement. People confirmed the news in April that they were taking the next step in their relationship after eight months of dating. The private couple first sparked engagement rumors when the High Fidelity star was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger on an outing in London.

Kravitz played coy about the engagement news while walking the carpet at the 2026 Met Gala last month, keeping her left hand — and subsequently her ring — hidden in her black lace dress. However, the jewelry was on full display as she danced and cheered along while Style performed onstage during the opening night of his tour.