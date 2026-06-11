Hoover Dam Removes Giant American Flag For Emergency Repairs

The massive American flag displayed at Hoover Dam has been temporarily removed for repairs just weeks before the United States' 250th anniversary. The flag, which measures 150 feet by 300 feet, was taken down on Tuesday (June 9) due to a large rip along its red-and-white stripe section.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the flag was initially unveiled on Memorial Day as part of the America250 celebrations. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, which sponsors the display, spent $55,000 on the flag and is allocating an additional $35,000 for its repairs. A spokesperson indicated that the flag should be back up by the weekend.

The flag's size and exposure to Southern Nevada's harsh elements have posed challenges. Just days after its debut, strong winds forced its temporary removal. Despite the flag being down, the nightly light show at Hoover Dam will continue as planned, running through July 4.

The display, visible from U.S. Route 93, was installed with the help of dozens of riggers and two cranes. The flag has been previously used for celebrations at football games, including those of the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimates the total cost of the display, including lighting, will be between $750,000 and $1 million.