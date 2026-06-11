Latto Opens Up About 'Tears and Anxiety' Before Welcoming Daughter: Watch

Latto has confirmed that she welcomed a baby daughter, while opening up about being nervous before her birth.

"There were tears, and anxiety was through the roof," the "Big Energy" songstress admitted in a recent interview with Apple Music. "It's what I wanted, but I was just like, 'Wait, this real life, like am I really ready?' But ultimately, obviously had her, and I'm glad I made the decision to do it."

The rapper seemingly confirmed that she welcomed her first child on May 18 via her Instagram account, in a video that featured clips of herself throughout her pregnancy. However, the announcement at the time did not reveal a name or gender.

The video also showed clips of the "Big Energy" songstress in the studio working on her upcoming fourth album, Big Mama, as well as spending time with her partner, rapper 21 Savage. The end of the video then cut to promotional clips for her new LP.

Back in March, Latto announced that she was expecting her first child with the "A Lot" rapper in her music video for the track "Business & Personal (Intro)." In the video, Latto browsed through a scrapbook that contained childhood photos of her and 21, along with a pregnancy test. Halfway through, the "Lottery" rapper revealed her baby bump.

Watch the interview below.