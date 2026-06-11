Lockdown Over At Pentagon After Hazmat Scare

A lockdown at the Pentagon has been lifted following a reported hazardous materials incident on Thursday (June 11). Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed that normal operations resumed after tests revealed no hazard existed. Earlier, systems within the Pentagon detected an "air quality issue," prompting precautionary measures, including evacuations and a shelter-in-place order for some areas.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency led the response, supported by the Arlington County Fire Department's hazmat team. According to The Independent, police officers in protective gear and gas masks were seen at the scene. The Pentagon, located near the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia, serves as the headquarters for the U.S. Department of Defense and employs about 24,000 military personnel and civilians.

The incident may have been triggered by a false alarm, as reported by Reuters. However, the Pentagon's sophisticated safety systems ensured that all necessary precautions were taken to protect building occupants. The response teams remained on standby until the all-clear was given.

The Pentagon's spokesperson assured that the department executed standard protection protocols effectively. While the incident caused temporary disruption, it highlighted the importance of maintaining robust safety measures in such a critical facility. For more details, USA Today reported that the Arlington Fire and EMS were actively involved in the response.