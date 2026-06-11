Man Accused Of Assassinating Minnesota Lawmaker To Plead Guilty

The man accused of killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, as well as shooting State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, is expected to plead guilty in federal court Thursday (June 11) in Minneapolis. Vance Luther Boelter, 58, will change his plea from not guilty as part of a proposed agreement that eliminates the possibility of the death penalty.

Federal prosecutors confirmed Wednesday (June 10) that the government will not pursue the death penalty against Boelter, as outlined in a letter from U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Daniel Rosen to U.S. District Judge John Tunheim. The agreement comes nearly one year after the attack on Friday (June 14, 2025), described as the most severe act of political violence in Minnesota’s modern history. The shootings resulted in the deaths of Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark, and the family’s dog, and left John Hoffman and his wife Yvette seriously wounded, but alive.

Authorities say Boelter, disguised as a police officer and driving a fake squad vehicle, shot Hoffman and his wife multiple times before traveling to the Hortman home. He is also accused of stalking both lawmakers, killing the Hortmans, and attempting to shoot Hope Hoffman, who managed to call 911 for help. Police launched the largest manhunt in state history, taking 43 hours to capture Boelter near his home in Green Isle, Minnesota.

Investigators found a list of additional targets, including other Democratic lawmakers and abortion rights advocates. According to federal charges, Boelter visited the homes of two other elected officials before the killings. One home was empty, and at the other, he fled after a police officer spotted him.

The plea deal is expected to prevent a lengthy and emotional trial for the children of the Hortmans and the Hoffmans, sparing them from hearing Boelter repeat conspiracy theories he has voiced in previous media interviews. The attack has been widely mourned across Minnesota’s political community, with lawmakers from both parties remembering Hortman as a dedicated leader who helped pass significant legislation between 2018 and 2024.

Boelter faces multiple federal and state charges, including murder, attempted murder, stalking, and firearms offenses. Sentencing will be determined after the plea is entered, and Boelter will remain in custody pending further court action.