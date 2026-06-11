Niall Horan Shares His Process Of Writing 'Steamy' Songs

Niall Horan is sharing some insight into his writing process.

The Irish musician joined Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas on the June 11 episode of the Hey Jonas! podcast where they chatted about some of Horan's "steamy" songs, such as "Slow Hands" and "Tastes So Good," the latter of which features on Horan's new album Dinner Party.

After Nick commended Horan for doing "a very good job" of writing "steamy pop songs," he asked Horan what it takes to walk the line between the "sexy vibes" while still staying in a "more ambiguous state."

"For me, the songs we're talking about, the title comes first. It tells you it wants to be sexy, steamy," Horan said. "You just have to write the song that's in front of you. I think a lot of the time, we kind of back out of the idea of writing something like that because it might be 'not you' or 'cringey.' [...] You have to write what the song is telling you."

On Hey Jonas! the Jonas Brothers give fans the chance to listen to Kevin, Joe and Nick like never before as they have candid, playful and often chaotic conversations with each other as well as special guests. Follow along with new episodes of Hey Jonas! and even watch the conversations on the iHeartRadio app and at iHeart.com.